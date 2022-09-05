Details: Fast-rising singer-songwriter Fave has been announced as the Rookie of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards.
FAVE wins Rookie of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards
Talented singer-songwriter FAVE has won the Rookie of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards.
The announcement was made by the Headies Academy through their social media accounts. Fave fends off competition from other nominees; Ugoccie, AV, and Magixx.
Controversial Street-hop artist Portable was also nominated for the award before he was subsequently disqualified for threatening fellow nominees with violence, claiming he created the notorious 1 million boys gang in Lagos, and for physically assaulting DJ Chicken, amongst other rash and unacceptable behaviors.
