Fast-rising music talent RiNE releases exciting new singles

Kola Muhammed

Nigerian Afrobeats talent, RiNE, has dropped two new singles, Sarah Bonita and Anita Lopez, as the artiste continues to solidify his hit-making credentials.

Singer RiNE
Singer RiNE

On the exciting new singles, Sarah Bonita and Anita Lopez, RiNE showcases his distinct voice, pop magic and lyrical prowess, fuelled by an ambition to “do more than just make hit records but also create magical moments with music.

The singer and songwriter is one of the fast-rising talents on the music scene looking to further advance the cause of Afrobeats with fresh ethnic sounds that enlighten listeners about contemporary African cultures and bring sentimental grooves to both mature and youthful audiences.

The singles are now available on all major streaming platforms, offering music lovers and fans alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in RiNE's compelling melodies.

Kola Muhammed

