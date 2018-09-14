Falz releases video for Sweet Boy

news

Falz has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Sweet Boy.'

A few hours after releasing the official anthem for the Sweet Boys Association, titled, 'Sweet Boy', Falz is out with the accompanying visuals to push home his message as President of the association.

The visual which has Falz looking all fresh and clean features cameo appearance from a few registered members of SBA like Mai Atafo, Williams Uchemba, IK Osakhioduwa, Adekunle Gold, Tobi Bakre, Noble Igwe, Sess, Banky W, Lasisi Elenu and Ric Hassani.

The video was directed by Prodigeezy.