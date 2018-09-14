Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Falz releases video for Sweet Boy

New Video Falz - 'Sweet Boy'

Watch the video to Falz's 'Sweet Boy' anthem.

  • Published:

Falz has shared the visuals to his latest single, 'Sweet Boy.'

A few hours after releasing the official anthem for the Sweet Boys Association, titled, 'Sweet Boy', Falz is out with the accompanying visuals to push home his message as President of the association.

The visual which has Falz looking all fresh and clean features cameo appearance from a few registered members of SBA like Mai Atafo, Williams Uchemba, IK Osakhioduwa, Adekunle Gold, Tobi Bakre, Noble Igwe, Sess, Banky W, Lasisi Elenu and Ric Hassani.

The video was directed by Prodigeezy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido, Wizkid Here are the 10 most streamed artists according to...bullet
2 Davido Finally, Pop star announces joint EP with Peruzzibullet
3 Shaku Shaku 10 new songs to help you master the Nigerian dance crazebullet

Related Articles

Falz Watch rapper hang out with American superstar Diddy in California
New Video Soti - 'Eko Remix' feat Falz
Simi How well has the ''Simisola'' album fared 1 year after it was released?
Lifestyle These are the most influential young Africans at the moment
Pulse Blogger - Opinion NBC:FALZ's "This is Nigeria" ban is more about politics than discipline
AFRIMA 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi are nominated for All Africa Music awards 2018
On The Couch Finally, here is a show about presidential aspirants that we can watch
Ric Hassani Alternative artist says 'Versatility is a huge misconception, you should not be versatile'
Nickfest 2018 Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at this year's edition

Music

New Video Mr Real - 'Legbegbe Remix' ft Niniola, DJ Maphorisa & Vista
Pulse Music Playlist Here are 10 new songs you need to listen to
New Music Sean Tizzle - 'Kpro Kpro' remix ft Davido
New Music Odunsi - 'Divine' Ft. Davido