Artist: Falz

Song Title: One Trouser

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 22, 2020

Label: Bhad Guys

Producer: TBA

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Details/Takeaway: In 'One Trouser', Falz embodies Jimi - a seemingly wealthy, but aggressive character, involved in a traffic accident with a Danfo driver, in Bode Thomas - a popular street in Lagos. The song details the hilarious situation, the conversations and thoughts of the parties involved, as well as observers at the fictional scene.

You can watch the video below;