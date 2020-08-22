Artist: Falz
Song Title: One Trouser
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: August 22, 2020
Label: Bhad Guys
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
Details/Takeaway: In 'One Trouser', Falz embodies Jimi - a seemingly wealthy, but aggressive character, involved in a traffic accident with a Danfo driver, in Bode Thomas - a popular street in Lagos. The song details the hilarious situation, the conversations and thoughts of the parties involved, as well as observers at the fictional scene.
