After announcing themselves with their smash hit single 'Yaba Buluku' featuring Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy, Yaba Buluku Boyz has gone on to make a name for themselves as a group skilled in churning out Amapiano hits.
Falz & Yaba Buluku Boyz delightfully extol the female backside on 'Madam De Madam'
Award-winning multi-talented artist Falz The Bahd Guy has collaborated with Yaba Buluku Boyz for a new single titled 'Madam De Madam'.
Their latest effort is a collaboration with Nigerian superstar rapper Falz with whom they delightful extol the exquisitely sweet designs of the female backside. The Amapiano party starter was released on April 5, 2023, and the pair will be hoping to use it to dominate clubs across the country.
'Madam De Madam' is Falz's second release of 2023 coming after 'Yakubu' his recent collaboration with Vector in which they documented the tales of the 2023 General elections.
Since introduced to Nigerian listeners by Burna Boy, Yaba Buluku Boyz has formed a formidable partnership with several Nigerian artists the most recent being Crayon.
'Madam De Madam' is currently available for streaming on all platforms and listeners can expect to be put in a partying mood.
