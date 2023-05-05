Falz & Yaba Buluku Boyz delightfully extol the female backside on 'Madam De Madam'

Their latest effort is a collaboration with Nigerian superstar rapper Falz with whom they delightful extol the exquisitely sweet designs of the female backside. The Amapiano party starter was released on April 5, 2023, and the pair will be hoping to use it to dominate clubs across the country.

'Madam De Madam' is Falz's second release of 2023 coming after 'Yakubu' his recent collaboration with Vector in which they documented the tales of the 2023 General elections.

Since introduced to Nigerian listeners by Burna Boy, Yaba Buluku Boyz has formed a formidable partnership with several Nigerian artists the most recent being Crayon.

