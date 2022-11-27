Artist: Novemba
Exciting rising talent Novemba drops new EP, 'Escapade'
Singing sensation Novemba has returned with a new EP titled 'Escapades'. The EP is set to position the rising talent as one of the upcoming artists to look out for.
Album Title: Escapades
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Latif), (Track 2 - Beats By Mayor), (Track 3 - Smokoz), (Track 4 - Biilion), (Track 5 - Retrr05), (Track 6 - PoshBeats)
Song Art:
Length: 16 minutes 40 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: NOVEMBA
Details/Takeaway: November documents his escapades through well crafted songs that combine smoothly molded melody and well written verses for a delightful project.
