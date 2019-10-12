DANASTY INC talented singer & rapper, Evokaycee has released a new single titled “Nsogbu” (Problem).
Evokaycee collaborates with rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, who in this track calls himself "MOFASA" the lion king of Nigeria RAP jungle.
In addition, this serves as Evokaycee second official single of the year. Few months ago he dropped a single with a video titled "Mama Erigom" which he produced the beat too.
Video Directed by Unlimited LA
Beat by Evokaycee
Mix & Mastered by Heafty Drumz
Video Link:- https://youtu.be/knbcyYEJpnk
Click Here To listen to the audio.
