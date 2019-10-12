DANASTY INC talented singer & rapper, Evokaycee has released a new single titled “Nsogbu” (Problem).

Evokaycee collaborates with rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, who in this track calls himself "MOFASA" the lion king of Nigeria RAP jungle.

Nsogbu Evokaycee x Zlatan officialArt FAF by Design

In addition, this serves as Evokaycee second official single of the year. Few months ago he dropped a single with a video titled "Mama Erigom" which he produced the beat too.

Video Directed by Unlimited LA

Beat by Evokaycee

Mix & Mastered by Heafty Drumz

Please listen & share your thoughts:-

Video Link:- https://youtu.be/knbcyYEJpnk

Click Here To listen to the audio.

This is a featured post