On July 31, 2021, Headies-nominated Nigerian rapper, Erigga announced the end of his relationship with Emirate Records, the label to which he has been signed since 2016.
Erigga exits Emirate Records, launches Area To The World
The announcement came via a statement on Erigga's Instagram page, @eriggapaperboi.
In five years with Emirate Records, Erigga has gone from a talented Warri rapper to releasing six bodies of work who has also received two Headies nominations. In the statement, Erigga also announced his new label, Area To The World INC, presumably owned by Erigga himself.
Born Erhiga Agarivbie, the 34-year-old rapper has been repping the South-South since he launched. In 2012, he got his first Headies nomination and followed it up with another nod in 2019. Earlier in the year, Erigga released Before The Chaos EP, a precursor to his album.
