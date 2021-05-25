Erigga buries the unseamly shadows of ‘The Erigma 2’ on ‘Before The Chaos’ [Pulse EP Review]

The Headies-nominated rapper has now returned with the 6-track Before The Chaos EP, a more concise appetizer before Erigga releases his seventh body of work later in 2021.

On the latest album and with the exception of the Latin-pop-based Trap bounce of ‘I No Wear Pant’ and the Boom Bap of ‘Don’t Die Alive,’ Erigga largely speaks through Afro-pop.

His topics are as resonant as ever; he wears his heart on his sleeve and speaks the realities of inner-city Nigerian streets from the eyes of a successful anomaly. He discusses the decadence in the Nigerian societal polity, the corruption, the damning effects of COVID-19, praises Nigerian youths and discusses his apprehension of untimely death.

He also discusses the unsavoury parts of his life; a friend who stole his swatch during COVID-19 and the poverty that continues to push many young Nigerians into a life of internet fraud. Repeatedly, he projects a Mercedes Benz as the hallmark of success on the streets.

He also discusses the destructive promiscuity of certain women due to poverty and COVID-19.

‘Dick Appointment’ documents sex from a conqueror’s perspective. Erigga’s deft use of vulgar themes to paint picture-esque moments seems pungent.

‘Many Nites’ sees Erigga project his avoidance of public events post-COVID as a product of self-protectionist tendencies.

As ever, Erigga retains his resonant bars like, “The loyalty of an hungry man fit do f*ck up” on ‘The End.’ Erigga also retains his pockets and delivers memorable moments like 1:27 - 1:43 on the same track.

It’s also to Erigga’s creativity that he produces arty song titles like ‘I No Wear Pant’ and ‘Don’t Die Alive.’

