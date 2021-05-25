RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Erigga buries the unseamly shadows of ‘The Erigma 2’ on ‘Before The Chaos’ [Pulse EP Review]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

His topics are as resonant as ever; he wears his heart on his sleeve and speaks the realities of inner-city Nigerian streets from the eyes of a successful anomaly.

Erigga buries the unseamly shadows of ‘The Erigma 2’ on ‘Before The Chaos.' (TBD)

The last time Erigga released a body of work, it was the severely disjointed ‘The Erigma 2,’ replete with its scatterbrained approach to music making as Erigga tried to accomplish too much at the same time.

Recommended articles

The Headies-nominated rapper has now returned with the 6-track Before The Chaos EP, a more concise appetizer before Erigga releases his seventh body of work later in 2021.

On the latest album and with the exception of the Latin-pop-based Trap bounce of ‘I No Wear Pant’ and the Boom Bap of ‘Don’t Die Alive,’ Erigga largely speaks through Afro-pop.

His topics are as resonant as ever; he wears his heart on his sleeve and speaks the realities of inner-city Nigerian streets from the eyes of a successful anomaly. He discusses the decadence in the Nigerian societal polity, the corruption, the damning effects of COVID-19, praises Nigerian youths and discusses his apprehension of untimely death.

He also discusses the unsavoury parts of his life; a friend who stole his swatch during COVID-19 and the poverty that continues to push many young Nigerians into a life of internet fraud. Repeatedly, he projects a Mercedes Benz as the hallmark of success on the streets.

He also discusses the destructive promiscuity of certain women due to poverty and COVID-19.

‘Dick Appointment’ documents sex from a conqueror’s perspective. Erigga’s deft use of vulgar themes to paint picture-esque moments seems pungent.

‘Many Nites’ sees Erigga project his avoidance of public events post-COVID as a product of self-protectionist tendencies.

As ever, Erigga retains his resonant bars like, “The loyalty of an hungry man fit do f*ck up” on ‘The End.’ Erigga also retains his pockets and delivers memorable moments like 1:27 - 1:43 on the same track.

It’s also to Erigga’s creativity that he produces arty song titles like ‘I No Wear Pant’ and ‘Don’t Die Alive.’

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.9 - Victory

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]