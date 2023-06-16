Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, Tyga to perform at 2023 BET Awards

On June 16, 2023, BET announced an unprecedented slate of performers taking the stage at BET Awards' 2023 slated for Sunday, June 25, 2023.

From West Coast to East Coast, Trap to Bounce, Afro Beats, and Dance Hall, the culture’s finest are set to deliver a full range of Hip Hop favorites, including 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo. Also joining the party are “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Coco Jones and GloRilla, plus hitmakers Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert, with more performers soon to be announced.

The nominees for the 2023 BET awards was recently announced and Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has earned multiple nominations while Ayra Starr, Asake, Tems, and Wizkid also earned nominations.

Burna Boy was nominated for Male Artist R&B/Pop Artist, Video Director of the Year, and Best International Act.

Tems was nominated for the Best Female Artist and for Best collaboration for her part in Future's 'Wait For U'. Wizkid will also be slugging it out in the Best collaboration category alongside Tems for his contribution to Chris Brown's 'Call Me Everyday'.