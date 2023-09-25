Dumomi The jig excites on new single 'Anticipating'
Adult Nation Entertainment’s new signing Dumomi The jig has dropped his highly anticipated debut single of the year.
On his debut single titled 'Anticipating' produced by Blackculture, Dumomi The Jig delivers an enchanting vocal performance.
The song is a mid-tempo song that entails the love and also the experiences in a relationship.
Dumomi The Jig also tells the audience how emotionally draining a relationship can be and the burdens to him. Notwithstanding, he has an undying love for his partner.
You can listen to 'Anticipating' on all digital streaming platforms.
