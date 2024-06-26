Drake breaks tie with Bieber for artist with most songs above 1B Spotify streams

Drake previously tied Justin Bieber's record of 15 songs when 'No Guidance' his hit collaboration with Chris Brown crossed the billion stream mark.

Rihanna also recently joined Drake and Bieber on the 15-song mark after 'The Monster' with Eminem surpassed 1 billion streams.

Drake has now leapfrogged both artists to become the record holder for most songs above 1 billion Spotify streams after his hit 'Hold On We’re Going Home' crossed the 1 billion mark.

Drake is poised to extend his record as he has 5 songs with over 960 million Spotify streams with Blockboy JB's 'Look Alive' edging closer to the 1 billion mark with 983,712,956 streams.

Drake has been in record-breaking mood recently as he became the first artist to reach 100 billion streams across all credits on Spotify in a feat that captures his status as the biggest rapper in the world.

After the release of his 8th solo album 'For All The Dogs' in 2023, Drake winner tied Micheal Jackson's record of having 13 NO. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits after reaching the summit of the chart with 'First Person Shooter' feat J Cole.

The Grammy winner also holds the record for the most NO. 1 album on Billboard 200 this century after breaking the tie of 13 albums he previously shared with Taylor Swift.

Among some of Drake's biggest songs is his 2013 global hit single 'One Dance' feat Wizkid and Kyla which has over 3 billion streams to become one of the most streamed songs of all time on Spotify.

Here are all 16 Drake songs (across all credits) that have surpassed a billion streams.