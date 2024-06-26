ADVERTISEMENT
Drake breaks tie with Bieber for artist with most songs above 1B Spotify streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

Canadian superstar Drake becomes the artist with the most songs with over 1 billion Spotify streams.

Drake is the artist with most songs above 1 billion Spotify streams
Drake is the artist with most songs above 1 billion Spotify streams

Drake previously tied Justin Bieber's record of 15 songs when 'No Guidance' his hit collaboration with Chris Brown crossed the billion stream mark.

Rihanna also recently joined Drake and Bieber on the 15-song mark after 'The Monster' with Eminem surpassed 1 billion streams.

Drake has now leapfrogged both artists to become the record holder for most songs above 1 billion Spotify streams after his hit 'Hold On We’re Going Home' crossed the 1 billion mark.

Drake is poised to extend his record as he has 5 songs with over 960 million Spotify streams with Blockboy JB's 'Look Alive' edging closer to the 1 billion mark with 983,712,956 streams.

Drake has been in record-breaking mood recently as he became the first artist to reach 100 billion streams across all credits on Spotify in a feat that captures his status as the biggest rapper in the world.


After the release of his 8th solo album 'For All The Dogs' in 2023, Drake winner tied Micheal Jackson's record of having 13 NO. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits after reaching the summit of the chart with 'First Person Shooter' feat J Cole.

The Grammy winner also holds the record for the most NO. 1 album on Billboard 200 this century after breaking the tie of 13 albums he previously shared with Taylor Swift.

Among some of Drake's biggest songs is his 2013 global hit single 'One Dance' feat Wizkid and Kyla which has over 3 billion streams to become one of the most streamed songs of all time on Spotify.

Here are all 16 Drake songs (across all credits) that have surpassed a billion streams.

  1. One Dance feat WizkidKyla- 3,035,137,078
  2. God's Plan - 2,454,601,573
  3. Passionfruit - 1,552,049,488
  4. In My Feelings - 1,368,808,345
  5.  WorkRihanna feat Drake - 1,353,809,346
  6. Hotline Bling - 1,301,384,153
  7. MIA - Bad Bunny feat. Drake - 1,286,817,951
  8. Nice For What - 1,243,068,317
  9. Life Is GoodFuture feat. Drake - 1,204,113,181
  10. Going Bad - Meek Mill feat Drake - 1,154,083,983
  11. Nonstop - 1,088,310,354
  12. Yes Indeed - Lil Baby feat Drake - 1,063,955,990
  13. Toosie Slide - 1,039,661,067
  14. Too Good feat Rihanna - 1,031,396,986
  15. No Guidance Chris Brown feat Drake - 1,000,611,930
  16. Hold On We’re Going Home - 1,000,445,276
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Victony releases debut album 'Stubborn' with guest features from Asake, Shallipopi

Rema & Shallipopi release historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Rema & Shallipopi celebrate their culture in historic hit collaboration 'Benin Boys'

Bahdman Niko's carries 'Boyahnah II' full marking of the street [Review]

In 'Boyahnah II' Bahdman Niko fully bears the markings of the street [Review]

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma

Davido hops on the remix of hit single 'Ogechi' in honour of wife Chioma