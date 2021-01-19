On January 18, 2020, D'Prince, MAVIN recording artist and Head Honcho of Jonzing world, a name derived from a single off his 2012 album, Frenzy unveiled his second artist in two years. His name is Ruger.

In March 2019, he unveiled Headies Next Rated Winner, Rema to Jonzing, an imprint of the Don Jazzy-founded and Tega Oghenejobo-led MAVIN. Ruger, who was formerly known as Mikki Drey will become MAVIN's first major signing since Crayon.

Unlike the Rema deal, Ruger is only signed to D'Prince's Jonzing World, with no affiliation to MAVIN Records. Instead, it will be a joint-venture with Columbia/Sony Music. After D'Prince discovered the artist, he was approached by Columbia and the deal was done.

On his Instagram page @dprincemavin, Jonzing CEO wrote, "My people, can’t thank you all enough for the love & support you have shown to me and my family @thejonzingworld . I am indeed very grateful ❤️ for the confidence reposed on me to deliver another talent of the next gen and ensuring that the industry appreciates and recognizes the unique sounds of today.

"Today is the beginning of a new chapter in the history books, as we unveil another of JONZING World’s next gen special talent @rugerofficial to the world. He is indeed a special being who I have put in lots of creative time & energy into his development & knowledge of the journey ahead of him.

"So guys please go follow @rugerofficial & let’s once again get on this journey together to fill the history book with love and success stories of the new kid in the Jonzing Family #WelcomeToJonzing #happyRUyear."

On his Instagram page, Don Jazzy wrote that, "I have always told y’all that one of the greatest A&Rs we have in this game is my brother @dprincemavin.

"Following his last discovery of the bad commando REMA he has now discovered signed and groomed another super talented new artist by the name @rugerofficial . I have listened to so many of his works and he is definitely one to watch. Guys pls follow the new member of @thejonzingworld family."

Ruger himself took to his Instagram page and wrote that, "Happy to be with the Jonzing world family @thejonzingworld. Let’s go!!!!!!!!."

A few weeks before Davido released A Better Time, he was hanging out with D'Prince when he showed Ruger's face on his Instagram live and hailed the young man.

FYI: It's unlikely that Ruger would be the last new artist from MAVIN-related spheres in 2021.