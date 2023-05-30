Odumodu Blvck's 'Dog Eat Dog II' debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart

On May 30, he released his new single 'Dog Eat Dog' remix on which he features Alternative music star Cruel Santino and Street Pop sensation Bella Shmurda.

Just hours after its release, the single has debuted at the top of Apple Music Nigeria Alternative Chart.

'Dog Eat Dog II' comes with off the back of his hit single 'Declan Rice' which is his highest charting song yet with a Top 10 entry on TurnTable Top 100 and has accumulated over 20 million streams.