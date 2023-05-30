Odumodu Blvck's 'Dog Eat Dog II' debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart
Odumodu Blvck has continued his fine form with the release of his hit song 'Dog Eat Dog II'
On May 30, he released his new single 'Dog Eat Dog' remix on which he features Alternative music star Cruel Santino and Street Pop sensation Bella Shmurda.
Just hours after its release, the single has debuted at the top of Apple Music Nigeria Alternative Chart.
'Dog Eat Dog II' comes with off the back of his hit single 'Declan Rice' which is his highest charting song yet with a Top 10 entry on TurnTable Top 100 and has accumulated over 20 million streams.
A smoky, energetic summer time refix of the original 2022 single and its a form of Hip-Hop that takes influences from Grime, Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat, and Progressive R&B, this music core informs his deep, intentional lyricism that has gained critical acclaim.
