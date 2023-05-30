The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Odumodu Blvck's 'Dog Eat Dog II' debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Odumodu Blvck has continued his fine form with the release of his hit song 'Dog Eat Dog II'

ODUMODUBLVCK's DOG EAT DOG II Debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria Alternative Chart
ODUMODUBLVCK's "DOG EAT DOG II" Debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria Alternative Chart

Recommended articles

On May 30, he released his new single 'Dog Eat Dog' remix on which he features Alternative music star Cruel Santino and Street Pop sensation Bella Shmurda.

Just hours after its release, the single has debuted at the top of Apple Music Nigeria Alternative Chart.

ODUMODUBLVCK's DOG EAT DOG II Debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart
ODUMODUBLVCK's "DOG EAT DOG II" Debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

'Dog Eat Dog II' comes with off the back of his hit single 'Declan Rice' which is his highest charting song yet with a Top 10 entry on TurnTable Top 100 and has accumulated over 20 million streams.

A smoky, energetic summer time refix of the original 2022 single and its a form of Hip-Hop that takes influences from Grime, Fela Kuti’s Afrobeat, and Progressive R&B, this music core informs his deep, intentional lyricism that has gained critical acclaim.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Teddy A shares heartwarming details of proposal to Bambam

Teddy A shares heartwarming details of proposal to Bambam

Odumodu Blvck's 'Dog Eat Dog II' debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart

Odumodu Blvck's 'Dog Eat Dog II' debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Asake announces release date for second album 'Work of Art'

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Tekno announces completion of new album

Tekno set to drop new album