Portable is a motivational speaker - DJ Tunez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar disc jockey DJ Tunez describes Portable as one of the artists that motivate him.

In an interview with media personality Adesope on The Afrobeats Podcast, superstar DJ, Tunez revealed that he finds Portable to be an inspirational artist.

According to Tunez, Portable's line fuels him with motivation. He shared that his lyrics such as "Destiny has no competition" and "A Lion doesn't fear to work alone" are very motivational.

DJ Tunez who is Wizkid's official DJ recently collaborated with 'Portable on a single called 'Banga'.

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2021 with the hit single 'Zazzu Zeh' remix which featured Olamide & Poco Lee, Portable become a star who is famous for his music as well as his antics.

Many listeners will agree with DJ Tunez that Portable's music contains motivational elements. This is a common denominator with street artists whose music conveys their realities and their faith in themselves and in a higher power.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

