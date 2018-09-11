Pulse.ng logo
DJ Spinall signs major deal with Atlantic Records UK

DJ Spinall Disc jockey signs major international deal with Atlantic Records, UK

Top disc jockey, Spinall has signed a deal with music outfit, Atlantic Records, UK.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play DJ Spinall bags international deal with Atlantic UK (Instagram/DJSpinall)

DJ Spinall has announced an international deal with music label, Atlantic Records, UK.

This was made known via a post shared on his Instagram Page on Tuesday, September 11th, where the disc jockey, popularly known as 'The Cap' shared videos of him signing a contract as well as pictures at the label headquarters.

The post had the caption, ''God is great !!! Another great step forward! Thank you atlanticrecordsuk for sharing the vision and shout out my team for the great work!! Today is a good day.''

While it is unclear the nature of the deal signed, Spinall outside being a prominent disc jockey who has worked with the likes of Wizkid also has a number of hit songs to his name which include Baba featuring Kiss Daniel and Nowo with Wizkid.

DJ Spinall has three albums to his name, released in the last three years with his debut album, ''My Story'' in 2015, ''Ten'' in 2016 and ''Dreams'' in 2017.

