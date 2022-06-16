DJ Six7even is an exemplary performer

From the streets of Naija to various platforms in Europe, mixing Afrobeats, Amapiano, and House music, DJ Six7even continues to stand out. He is an exemplary performer.

Moreover, his appearance on Apple Music 1 radio, New York, hosted by EBRO, where he had a one-hour mix session, gives credence to why he's one of the most sought-after deejays. Credited as the DJ that did introduce the Amapiano sound into Nigeria, Six7even aka Amapiano god is setting the pace in his industry. Collaborating with Teni on her “Moslado” Amapiano remix and her Latest EP, which garnered over 5 million streams, was another landmark achievement.

Within Nigeria, Six7even has performed for millions of fans at various top-notch events. He's one of the first talent names at Martell cognac parties and Tiger beer concerts. He also mounts the stage at the Gulder Ultimate Search Coronation Party and the Clarence Seedorf's Heineken Uefa Champion League Tour, Lagos. Also, The Rick Ross concert in Abuja was one of the events he performed. Six7even is a household name in the Abuja nightlife scene.

Christened David Etuk, Standing at 6 feet, 7inches tall with a résumé of an icon, Six7even has extended his gigs into Europe. He performed at the event called Destination Wedding, Como, Italy. After the event, he embarked on a mini European Tour. Years ago, he was a resident DJ at the Basement Gig events, Skybox, and Buzz Bar. Six7even has paid his dues. Today, he's flying high and reaching for the skies. When you meet him deejaying anywhere, be ready to party hard.

