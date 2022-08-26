RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Neptune joins forces with S1mba for new single 'Grinding'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Legendary Nigerian Disc Jockey DJ Neptune has released a new single that features UK singer S1mba. The single is called 'Grinding' and it was released on Friday, 26th August.

DJ Neptune & S1mba - Grinding
DJ Neptune & S1mba - Grinding

Artist: DJ Neptune & S1mba

Recommended articles

Song Title: Grinding

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

DJ Neptune & S1mba - Grinding
DJ Neptune & S1mba - Grinding Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 25 Seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Neptune/EmPawa

Details/Takeaway: DJ Neptune is a legend in the game with an enviable discography that includes one of the greatest hits in Afrobeats 'Nobody' feat. Mr Eazi & Joeboy. In his latest single, he taps UK's fast-rising star S1mba to deliver a sensational single.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
