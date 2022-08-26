Artist: DJ Neptune & S1mba
DJ Neptune joins forces with S1mba for new single 'Grinding'
Legendary Nigerian Disc Jockey DJ Neptune has released a new single that features UK singer S1mba. The single is called 'Grinding' and it was released on Friday, 26th August.
Song Title: Grinding
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 25 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Neptune/EmPawa
Details/Takeaway: DJ Neptune is a legend in the game with an enviable discography that includes one of the greatest hits in Afrobeats 'Nobody' feat. Mr Eazi & Joeboy. In his latest single, he taps UK's fast-rising star S1mba to deliver a sensational single.
