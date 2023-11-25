ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByDJ2Phat

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single
DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single

Recommended articles

Hailing from Abuja, Nigeria, DJ 2Phat proudly affiliates with the UK/Nigeria Entertainment Company Luminary Vision Record (LVR), an entertainment company boasting notable artists like BINNY BOY, world-class producers, and influencers.

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single
DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single Pulse Nigeria

Despite the majority of his career being in England, DJ 2Phat remains deeply connected to his Nigerian cultural heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultivating a passion for DJing since the age of 9, DJ 2Phat has dedicated years to perfecting his craft. After completing law studies in the UK, he wholeheartedly pursued his DJing career, consistently showcasing excellence.

With an illustrious portfolio, DJ 2Phat has graced stages in over 10 UK cities. Notably, he recently concluded a triumphant UK tour, collaborating with the Grammy-nominated Mavin Record Artist Ayra Starr.

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single
DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single Pulse Nigeria

DJ 2Phat is set to release a mix titled "Better Late Than Ever" on BBC Radio this Friday with TLS (The Lanre Shonubi), and according to Luminary Vision Record (LVR) management, he is working on releasing a single at the beginning of next year.

Looking ahead, DJ 2Phat aims to expand his global influence, with a dedicated focus on showcasing his talent and skills to audiences worldwide, especially in his native Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByDJ2Phat

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single

'Moremi' in Disney+ 'Kizazi Moto' animation announces its Nigerian debut

'Moremi' in Disney+ 'Kizazi Moto' animation announces its Nigerian debut

Pepsi Music Academy: Top 3 participants to win 2-year EMPIRE developmental recording contract, brand new SUV and more!

Pepsi Music Academy: Top 3 participants to win 2-year EMPIRE developmental recording contract, brand new SUV and more!

Hilda Baci, Prada Uzodinma, others nominated for Under-30 CEOs awards

Hilda Baci, Prada Uzodinma, others nominated for Under-30 CEOs awards

Flytime Fest 2023 releases limited early bird tickets

Flytime Fest 2023 releases limited early bird tickets

Here are 3 Nollywood recommendations for this weekend

Here are 3 Nollywood recommendations for this weekend

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

Meet the cast of Showmax's upcoming original series 'Agu'

Go behind the scenes of Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey'

Go behind the scenes of Mo Abudu's 'Oloture: The Journey'

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square Abuja, after a successful A.W.A.Y concert in Atlanta

Davido set to thrill fans at Eagle Square in Abuja after successful AWAY concert in Atlanta

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Nigerian music icon Faze headlines Live & Wavy: The Legend Concert

Nigerian music icon Faze headlines Live & Wavy: The Legend Concert