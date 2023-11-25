DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single

Hailing from Abuja, Nigeria, DJ 2Phat proudly affiliates with the UK/Nigeria Entertainment Company Luminary Vision Record (LVR), an entertainment company boasting notable artists like BINNY BOY, world-class producers, and influencers.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite the majority of his career being in England, DJ 2Phat remains deeply connected to his Nigerian cultural heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultivating a passion for DJing since the age of 9, DJ 2Phat has dedicated years to perfecting his craft. After completing law studies in the UK, he wholeheartedly pursued his DJing career, consistently showcasing excellence.

With an illustrious portfolio, DJ 2Phat has graced stages in over 10 UK cities. Notably, he recently concluded a triumphant UK tour, collaborating with the Grammy-nominated Mavin Record Artist Ayra Starr.

Pulse Nigeria

DJ 2Phat is set to release a mix titled "Better Late Than Ever" on BBC Radio this Friday with TLS (The Lanre Shonubi), and according to Luminary Vision Record (LVR) management, he is working on releasing a single at the beginning of next year.

Looking ahead, DJ 2Phat aims to expand his global influence, with a dedicated focus on showcasing his talent and skills to audiences worldwide, especially in his native Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_