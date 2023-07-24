4 different times Nigerian artists have landed in trouble over religious issues

Nigerian megastar Davido became the latest artist to be in the crosshairs of the Muslim community, especially those of Northern extraction over a video clip of the debut single by his signee Logos Olori which he shared with his 13.8 million followers on Twitter.

The video clip is for Logos' new single 'Jaye Lo' and it features a group of Muslim men praying before breaking into a dance of gratitude and celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many adherents of the Muslim faith shared their disapproval of the video with others maintaining that the video in no way disparaged the religion.

At any rate, Davido eventually took down the video from his Twitter account after several complaints.

The international megastar isn't the first Nigerian artist to have been in the crosshairs of religious bodies and adherents.

This article takes a look at the different times Nigerian artists have landed in trouble over religion.

Falz

ADVERTISEMENT

Award-winning multi-talented artist Falz landed in trouble with the Muslim organisation MURIC over the music video for his single 'This Is Nigeria' which was a commentary over the deplorable state of the nation.

The music had dancers dressed in Hijab and this attracted the ire of MURIC who considered it an affront to the Islamic faith and even threatened to drag the rapper to court over the video.

Portable

ADVERTISEMENT

The Street-pop artist is a recurring figure in Nigerian media over his antics that has constantly placed him at odds with colleagues, associates, and even observers.

In January 2022, the artist released a single 'Kuku Do Ritual' which is a jab at his detractors who he believes are jealous of his wealth. Portable advised that the jealous ones should consider money rituals.

The single attracted the attention of MURIC who described it as encouraging of money ritual at a time millions of youth were plagues by unemployment. And it was upon these considerations that MURIC demanded that the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission ban the song.

BNXN

ADVERTISEMENT

In 'Gwagwalada', his 2023 hit collaboration with Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, BNXN used vixens dressed as nuns while also smoking in the music video. This attracted criticisms from some Christians and Catholics who considered it disrespectful to the religion.

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu

The Hausa musician was sentenced to death for Blasphemy in 2020 after he was accused of deriding Prophet Mohammad in a song.