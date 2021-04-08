Did Wisekid really commit an offence by copying Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos'? [Pulse Explainer]

The company writes, “It has come to our notice that an artist by the name of "Wisekid" claims to distribute an album titled 'Lasgidi Made' with our organization. While it is true that he distributes some of his content through our organization, we will like to make it categorically clear that the said, 'Lasgidi Made' album was not distributed via our platform.

“For the purpose of transparency, we have attached below screenshots of the songs/albums that Wisekid distributed through our platform. Freeme Digital as an organization strongly stands against copyright infringement, illegal use of content and digital piracy.

“We will be deleting the rest of Wisekid's content on our platform and we have informed our legal team to immediately commence investigation on the issue and prosecute the matter to the full extent of the law.”