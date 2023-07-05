ADVERTISEMENT
Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz features Chike on new single 'My Baby'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has partnered with Nigerian R&B star Chike for a new single called 'My Baby'.

After a brief hiatus, East Africa meets West Africa as music royalty Diamond Platnumz calls on Afro-pop lover-boy Chike for his latest single titled ‘My Baby’.

The lush ‘My Baby’ is a classic Diamond Platnumz record rooted in Bongo Flava and Afro-pop sounds, which his army of fans and music lovers across the globe is fated to fall in love with.

The number is a soothing love ballad that sees Diamond and Chike serenading their significant other, professing undying love and affection. The lyrics are catchy, and relatable with honeyed vocals from the duo making it a perfect addition to any romantic playlist.

'My Baby' is out on all streaming platforms and it has received a minted visuals that offers artistic and sensual expressions that will further drive the listening experience.

