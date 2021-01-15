Legendary Nigerian entertainer, D'Banj opens up his 2021 chapter with the dance-ready tune - IKEBE.

Produced by the incredibly talented hitmaker, Rexxie, D'Banj sets the pace for the year as he delivered on this fast-tempo melodious number while creating some sort of awareness on the need for the male gender to thread carefully this year.

He can be heard singing, "Oh Lord, help me, I no wan sin. I tell my body say you go die for this Ikebe."

After a turbulent 2020 ended with a massive testimony, welcoming his second child and first baby girl, D'Banj puts out 'Ikebe' to make a statement and preach what he stands for - RESPECTING WOMEN and THEIR RIGHTS.

With the Heritage Bank/CREAM YNSPYRE Initiative set to kick off, D'Banj is definitely set for a smooth ride in 2021 but first, let's start the engine with 'Ikebe.'

You can play the song below;