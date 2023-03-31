Davido's 'Timeless' becomes highest charting African project on US Apple Music Album Chart
Davido's new album 'Timeless' becomes the fastest Nigerian album to reach the top 3 of the US Album Music Album chart.
The 17-track highly anticipated album which features exciting talents across Nigeria, Africa, and Jamaica is his first since 'A Better Time' in 2020.
Just hours into its release, the album is already topping Apple Music album charts in 17 countries.
The album is topping in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Niger, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, amongst others.
The album's impressive performance in the United States is a testament to Davido's megastar status in the country he spent part of his formative years.
It's expected that the album will reach the top spot in more countries while also breaking records and setting new ones.
