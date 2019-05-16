On April 26, 2019, Pulse reported that singer, Davido was set to appear on the popular comedy show.

That came just a week after he announced that he was going “phoneless” for one month in order to put finishing touches to his sophomore album.

Two days prior to that, a video of the singer on Comedy Central Roast, South Africa also became the toast of Twitter NG with Davido seen roasting Pearl Thusi and rapper, AKA. Some weeks before that, he also appeared on Ebro In The Morning hosted by Ebro Darden.

But on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, the singer debuted on the sketch comedy show, Wild n’ Out hosted by actor, comedian and rapper, Nick Cannon.

The singer gladly shared footages from the show on his Instagram stories. The show held in Davido’s childhood state of Atlanta, Georgia.