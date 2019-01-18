Davido has stated that he is surprised that his song, 'Fall' became more popular in the US than 'If', which was his major single for 2017 and won him a number of awards.

'Fall' had climbed to the number one position on Most Shazamed song in the New York, US and featured on the Billboard most listened to RnB songs in the US for 2018.

Talking to veteran journalist, DJ Abass on his Sky UK show, 'For The Record with DJ Abass', Davido, who is in London ahead of his upcoming concert at the O2 Arena on January 27, 2019, discussed a range of issues including the success of 'Fall' on the US charts.

'''If' is cool, but the thing about it is there are a lot of Spanish people in the US, and 'Fall' is very easy to sing, it's like a lullaby.''

On if he anticipated that, he replied, ''No, I have always wondered why is it 'Fall'? out of every song, Fall is not even the song I wanted people to know before, but in America, they play it on the radio every 20 minutes and then it is just moving up quickly, The Billboard top RnB song, number 25 and it's moving up.''

Reflecting on the past year and if his plans for 2019 includes the release of a new album, the DMW boss who has only one studio album to his discography and had initially announced that he will be releasing a new project last year stated,

''I always tell people this, since 2016, how many songs have I dropped? I always drop series of songs, all those songs, if you count it now, it's already one album.

So I have given you guys materials, just that I haven't compiled it in one body of work, but I think this year I want to compile a couple of songs and drop an album.

Davido is aiming at repeating a feat achieved by Wizkid last year when he sold out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena at his AfroRepublik concert.

The concert will feature Davido alongside members of his DMW label including Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Idowest and DJ Ecool.