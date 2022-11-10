RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Davido's upcoming 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival has been postponed till November 2023 in light of the recent family tragedy.

Details: The "A.W.A.Y" festival was scheduled to hold on November 18th, 2022 at the 20,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia.

The show headlined by the multi-award-winning megastar was going to be supported by several stars including Mayorkun, Stonebwoy, BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, and other artists.

However, in light of the recent painful loss of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, the festival has been pushed back by 12 months as it's now set to hold on November 18th, 2023. The management made this revelation in a statement yesterday announcing the postponement.

"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023.

To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show.

Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future."

Readers will recall that Davido lost his 3-year-old son Ifeanyi after the toddler drown in a pool in the family house in Banana Island. The police have confirmed that the loss is a result of drowning and his passing is being investigated.

