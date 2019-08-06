Afrobeat is having an amazing year. Beyonce accommodated a raft of African features on her album, 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

Burna Boy’s 7th studio project, African Giant was billed as best new music by American music website, Pitchfork. Afronation 2019, the biggest beach afro-musical celebration yet them came to celebrate Afrobeats on a grand stage. It held in Algarve, Portimao, Portugal between August 1, 2019 and August 4, 2019.

In the 70’s, African music had a celebratory showcase of music and arts in the form of FESTAC, which held in Lagos, Nigeria and Dakar, Senegal in 70’s, but platforms as huge and impactful as FESTAC have since faded in and out.

Some have called Afronation 2019 a reincarnation of FESTAC, while Gal-Dem examined why many call it ‘The new Fyre Music Festival.’ Others have also called it the ‘Coachella of Afrobeats.’ Whatever its alias, the show did thrill its audience.

Day one of the the event was headlined by Burna Boy. Day two was headlined by Tiwa Savage and D’Banj. Day three was headlined Davido and Day Four was headlined by Wizkid and Femi Kuti.

Day one also saw Teni, Falz and Kida Kudz perform. Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade joined Tiwa Savage and D’Banj for day two. Jidenna, Maleek Berry, Mayorkun and Not3s also performed on day three.

When D’Banj performed on Day two, his performance caused a viral storm on Twitter with a particular cut of a twerking lady setting tongues wagging.

Asides the artists, DJ Cuppy, DJ Obi, DJ Spinall and DJ Lanre represented Nigeria.

Other prominent people at the event include Stefflon Don, Ms Banks, Vanessa Mdee, Charlie Sloth, Tim Westwood and so forth.

Afronation will come to Laboma Beach, Accra, Ghana for a four-day event in between December 27 and December 31, 2019.

Headliners include Alkaline, Burna Boy, Davido, J Hus, Shatta Wale, and Wizkid.