Davido set to headline his first concert at Madison Square Garden

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido is set to make his landmark debut at Madison Square Garden.

The electrifying performance is slated to be a highlight of his extended Timeless Tour, produced by Duke Concept, spanning across North America.

The highly-anticipated tour will kick off with the monumental Madison Square Garden show, followed by a mesmerizing performance at Montreal’s Place Bell on April 19 and culminating with an unforgettable finale at Orlando’s Additional Financial Arena on April 24.

Davido expressed his exhilaration stating, “Seven years ago, I walked past Madison Square Garden and looked at it and said, ‘We gonna come back and shut this down.' So to be here now, able to play Madison Square Garden, in New York, one of the first cities and fans to embrace my music, at this iconic venue … it’s a dream come true.”

This milestone performance follows the trailblazing success of fellow Nigerian artists at MSG, with Burna Boy's historic stint in April 2022 and Wizkid’s unforgettable concert in November 2022, underscoring the rising influence of Nigerian music on the global stage.

Adding to the excitement, Davido stands nominated for the esteemed categories of Best African Music Performance for his summer smash hit Unavailable with Musa Keys, and Best Global Music Album for his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Timeless, in anticipation of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Released via Davido Music Worldwide in March 2023, Timeless soared to No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and claimed the No. 2 spot on World Albums. The album’s title track, Timeless, secured impressive positions at No. 3 on both U.S. Afrobeats Songs and World Digital Song Sales charts.

As anticipation mounts for this groundbreaking event, Davido’s fans and music enthusiasts alike can anticipate an unparalleled musical experience as the Nigerian superstar graces the stage of Madison Square Garden, cementing his legacy as a global music icon.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

