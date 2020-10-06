On October 6, 2020, the third and final part of Nigerian superstar, Davido's BlackBoxInterview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu dropped on Bounce Radio's YouTube page.

During the chat, Davido confirmed his will to run for office - the House of Representatives - in the near future. He also spoke glowingly about his interest in global politics. The conversation then ended with Davido shouting Mayorkun and Rema out after Ebuka asked him whom he thought could be a superstar of the next generation.

He had said, "There will never be another Davido..." This also comes after he named Mayorkun his succession plan on part two of the conversation. The Rema shout-out was also poignant because days after the interview was conducted, a drama broke out between Rema and members of DMW at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale.

You can watch the full interview below;