Davido sparks Grammy conversations with new collaboration with Angélique Kidjo

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido has announced an upcoming single with 5X Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo.

On August 26, 2024, Davido took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to announce his latest collaboration titled 'Joy' with Angélique Kidjo. The song featuring the Beninois music legend will be released on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Davido's announcement has sparked conversations over his desire to edge his Grammy chances through collaboration with the five-time winner.

The fact that the single is also set to drop on the date of the Grammy entry deadline for 2024 added to the speculation that Davido had his eyes on the golden gramophone.

Davido made his Grammy mark in 2023 when he was nominated for Best Global Album for his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless', Best Global Song Performance for 'Feel', and Best African Song Performance for 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys.

While Davido lost out at the 66th Grammys, his three nominations were a giant stride for the hitmaker who appears poised to secure another nomination courtesy of his collaboration with 5-time winner Angélique Kidjo.

Grammy winner and most nominated Nigerian artist Burna Boy scored one of his 10 nominations courtesy of his guest appearance on Kidjo's 'Do Yourself' which earned a Global Song Performance nod at the 64th Grammys.

With 'Joy', Davido might be hoping to earn a nomination in the global categories where Angélique Kidjo has been a recurring figure with 14 nominations.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

