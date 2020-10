On October 2, 2020, Nigerian superstar announced the signing of female artist, Liya. A few weeks prior to that, the talented soprano released the Afro-pop single, 'Be My Vibe.'

This comes after DMW/30BG has signed acts like Lil Frosh, Ayanfe, Deinde and King Ajaa over the past one year.

Those artists join Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo, Yonda and Peruzzi on the label. You can play Liya's new single below;