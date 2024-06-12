ADVERTISEMENT
Davido shares excitement over Grammy expansion to Africa and The Middle East

Selorm Tali

Renowned Nigerian artist Davido has expressed his excitement over the Recording Academy’s recent decision to expand its reach into Africa and the Middle East.

Nigerian superstar Davido
Nigerian superstar Davido

This move, according to Davido, is a significant acknowledgement of the vibrant talent and global influence of African music.

The Recording Academy, known for the GRAMMY Awards, has announced that it is expanding its global efforts to support music creators in Africa and the Middle East.

Recording Academy announces Grammy Africa, endorsed by African Presidents
Recording Academy announces Grammy Africa, endorsed by African Presidents Recording Academy announces Grammy Africa, endorsed by African Presidents Pulse Ghana

This is to strengthen Recording Academy's presence and services in these rapidly growing music regions, the Academy has partnered with Ministries of Culture and key stakeholders in the Middle East and Africa.

"As an African musician, I’m excited about the Recording Academy’s expansion into Africa and the Middle East," Davido stated in a presser kit published by finance.yahoo.com. "It acknowledges our vibrant talent and the global influence of African music," he added.

The Recording Academy, best known for organizing the Grammy Awards, has long been a symbol of musical excellence.

Davido earned his first Grammy Spotlight after he was nominated for Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Global Album Performance at the 66th Grammy Awards held earlier this year.

Multiple Grammy-winning singer Angelique Kidjo from Benin also added that "The Recording Academy is accelerating its efforts to serve music people everywhere, and Africa is ready with open arms."

Angelique Kidjo au Grammy Awards
Angelique Kidjo au Grammy Awards pulse senegal
She continued that "we are a continent of music and young, passionate music makers. I’m proud to see the Academy forming partnerships with Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and no doubt, more to come!"

Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur famed for her GUBA awards in the UK, has also taken to social media to celebrate the announcement whilst disclosing the role she played in this feat.

Dentaa Amoateng
Dentaa Amoateng Pulse Ghana

She said, "Finally, the news is out – Grammy Africa! As a senior consultant to the President and CEO of the Recording Academy (Grammys), we have been working behind the scenes for this historic moment."

"Over the past year and a half, I have had the privilege of working with the Grammys team to make this vision a reality with my brothers @liban_soleman @efe_one This journey has included organising meetings with heads of state and leaders to ensure a successful global expansion."

The announcement has so been well received by many stakeholders and African music fans. Share your thoughts with us well. Are you ready for Grammy Africa Awards?

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

