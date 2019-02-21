In 2018, the Nigerian music scene was a bubbly space with artists willing to experiment and diversify with sounds from difference genres which led to a number of choice collaborations coming to life.

Artists naturally up each others game when they combine to bring their individual talents together on a killer record.

We have handpicked some of the rave worthy collaborations that have enjoyed massive airplay and online rotations at least in the past six months.

Here are the 5 hottest Nigerian collaborations right now

Burna Boy featuring Zlatan - 'Killin Dem'

Released in the last days of 2018, Burna Boy who enjoyed his most successful year teamed up with one of the revelations for the year, Zlatan to deliver this staggering dance anthem that is fast growing into the biggest song in the country.

The electrifying video released in the early weeks of 2019 has further made this a fan favorite as everyone is getting infected with the 'Zanku' displayed by the duo and their team of dancers.

From the lyrics, the ad-libs and the rhythm, Burna and Zlatan have delivered on the title of the track, as they are steady killing the dance floors.

Kizz Daniel featuring Davido - 'One Ticket'

There’s no discussion about Kizz Daniel's collaboration with Davido on 'One Ticket' being the standout record on his sophomore album, ''No Bad Songz.''

A playlist of songs that made December a party will be incomplete without mentioning this absolute gem that had us all spellbound as Kizz and Davido tell a relatable story in the most melodius manner and entertaining manner.

Davido featuring Zlatan - 'Bum Bum'

Following his 'danceful' takeover of the streets with his Zanku steps, Zlatan became one of the most sought after names in the industry and he proved his mettle, reworking his dance floor breaking formula once again on this upbeat catchy anthem with DMW Boss, Davido.

2Baba featuring HI Idibia - 'Oyi'

There is no stopping the legendary 2face Idibia who in his 20th year in the industry continues to stay relevant with chart topping songs.

For 2019, he features HI Idibia, his brother and former member of the defunct group, Da Natives on this love tune that is hands down one of the best records out there now.

Adekunle Gold featuring Simi - 'Promise'

After choosing to keep their wedding as exclusive and away from the public as possible, the newly weds Adekunle Gold and Simi decided to share a snippet of their intimacy and the ceremony itself in this love record, 'Promise.'

'Promise' released days after the wedding is the soundtrack of their love life and a public declaration of their vows and commitment to one another.

With a groovy beat and complementary vocals, 'Promise' has us wishing they collaborate more or even give us a joint album, one for the culture.