This news was posted on Twitter on Sunday 17th July, 2022 by @Chartdata which is a company that reports charts news.
Davido joins Spotify's Billionaires Club
Afrobeats megastar Davido has become the latest Nigerian artist to reach a billion streams across all credits on Spotify .
Davido joins Ckay, Burna Boy, and Wizkid as Nigerian artists who have recorded above a billion streams across all credits on Spotify.
Spotify made an entry into Nigeria in 2021 and since then, it has attracted more Nigerian users as music streaming continues to grow. It will be expected that the entrance of more music streaming platforms will encourage the digital consumption of music in Nigeria and afford more artists the opportunity to grow their streaming base.
