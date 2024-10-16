RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido describes 'Timeless' as his best album

Adeayo Adebiyi

The award-winning musician describes his fourth album 'Timeless' as his best.

Davido describes 'Timeless' as his best album
Davido describes 'Timeless' as his best album

Recommended articles

While answering questions on what inspires his fashion style, the Grammy nominee revealed that he loves urban fashion while adjusting his style to fit various occasions.

"They say I like to dress like a rapper because I love urban fashion. I love wearing T-shirts, jeans, and sneakers to look comfortable. You will find me in a suit when it's time to collect money. Sometimes, I also wear Agbada," Davido shared.

On which of his album doesn't he consider his best, Davido gives that honour to his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on March 31, 2023, Davido's 'Timeless' enjoyed massive success. The album set first-day and first-week streaming records on Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube.

The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album. It also spawned the hit records 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys which earned a Grammy nod for Best African Song Performance and 'Feel' which was nominated for Best Global Song Performance.

In the interview, Davido mentioned that his next album will be better. This is a claim he made earlier in the year when he played host to American content creator Kai Cenat.

Davido is expected to kick off his highly anticipated next album with the release of his collaboration with Jamaican star YG Marley.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria-Igbo Epic, 'Ekpebiwo M' premieres this November

Nigeria-Igbo Epic, 'Ekpebiwo M' premieres this November

Actor Van Vicker celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

Actor Van Vicker celebrates 21st wedding anniversary

Davido describes 'Timeless' as his best album

Davido describes 'Timeless' as his best album

The person I could do forever with died - Bimbo Akintola on why she's single

The person I could do forever with died - Bimbo Akintola on why she's single

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards

'Adire' earns 4 nominations at the Best of Nollywood Awards

People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

People we call ogbanje are spiritually gifted - Actor Yul Edochie

odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

odumodublvck, Burna Boy lose 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor

BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Burna Boy is the Nigerian artist with most Billboard Hot 100 entries

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido

Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido