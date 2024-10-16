Davido describes 'Timeless' as his best album

While answering questions on what inspires his fashion style, the Grammy nominee revealed that he loves urban fashion while adjusting his style to fit various occasions.

"They say I like to dress like a rapper because I love urban fashion. I love wearing T-shirts, jeans, and sneakers to look comfortable. You will find me in a suit when it's time to collect money. Sometimes, I also wear Agbada," Davido shared.

On which of his album doesn't he consider his best, Davido gives that honour to his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on March 31, 2023, Davido's 'Timeless' enjoyed massive success. The album set first-day and first-week streaming records on Spotify Nigeria, Audiomack, Boomplay, and YouTube.

The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album. It also spawned the hit records 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys which earned a Grammy nod for Best African Song Performance and 'Feel' which was nominated for Best Global Song Performance.

In the interview, Davido mentioned that his next album will be better. This is a claim he made earlier in the year when he played host to American content creator Kai Cenat.