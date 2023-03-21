Davido curates 'Timeless Afro Playlist' ahead of upcoming album

Nigerian megastar Davido has announced that his upcoming album titled 'Timeless' will be released in 31st March 2023. And in anticipation of its release Davido is teaming up with Spotify for a special playlist called 'Timeless Afro Playlist'.
To prepare fans for the album’s arrival, Davido has curated a playlist of Afrobeats tracks that he considers timeless. The Timeless Afro playlist, as it is called, contains some of the defining songs of the Afrobeats era, including hits by his peers, Wizkid, Tekno and Mr Eazi.