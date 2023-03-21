Davido curates 'Timeless Afro Playlist' ahead of upcoming album

The playlist also includes some of the most familiar classics from Afrobeats’ golden era, with songs by Sunny Neji, 2baba and Naeto C, as well as foundational tracks that have inspired multiple generations of Afrobeats acts including Fela Kuti’s 'Zombie'.

Speaking about the playlist, Spotify’s Head of Music for Africa, Phiona Okumu said “Davido represents the audacity, consistency and huge reach of Afrobeats and we’re glad to herald his new body of work by joining him in highlighting some of the most enduring contributions by Afrobeats acts to our musical canon over the years”.

As part of a generation of Nigerian artists who have found massive success in the digital era, OBO, as Davido is fondly called by fans, is one of the global faces of African music. Over the course of a decade and some, the singer and label head has gone from the Afropop wunderkind who announced himself with global hit songs.

The album announcement makes good on Davido’s promise to ‘see his fans in March’ and there’s a feeling that it’ll be well worth the wait. Davido’s team describes Timeless as “a body of work that goes beyond fashion and trends. It's an authentic body of work that remains true to Davido’s core as an artist, using his music to bring joy to his fans across the world. The songs you hear today will be just as relevant tomorrow, that's why it's TIMELESS.”

Pulse Nigeria