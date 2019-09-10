On September 9, 2019, Nigerian singer, Davido appeared on Apple's Beats 1 with Ebro Darden.

During the chat, the superstar talked about his new album and confirmed that asides Chris Brown, it will have six features; Lil Baby, Gunna, Young Thug, Jeremih, Popcaan and Yonda. Davido confirms that he put him on the ball because despite being good, people underrate him.

Davido then said that Yonda will be the only DMW act on the album. He also tells the story of how he knew Lil Baby from even before Lil Baby started rapping. He says Young Thug linked all of them up.

As Ebro was about to play 'Blow My Mind' featuring Chris Brown, Davido tells the story of how the record was made. He says, "We have a mutual friend actually, Hoodie. I spoke to Chris in December last year on facetime for a minute. But then, we didn't link. My friend (Hoodie) would tell me that he links this record I did last year (Assurance)...

"So I come back to LA and I'm recording the album and I'm making this record (Blow My Mind) - shout-out to Shizzi and Wurld, they produced and co-wrote it too. I sent the record to the Hoodie and then I was on a flight for 12 hours to Italy. And when I landed in Italy, the verse was in my email. I ain't speak to Chris a day in my life. I only spoke to him once...

"Then he came for the tycoon fest in Atlanta... I just got to the hotel and they say, 'Oh yeah, this is your key, Chris got you a room right by his...' I spent three days in Atlanta with Chris, it was crazy, I lost my phone, you know how that goes... And then he (Chris) was like, 'Yo, let's go to LA to shoot the video.'"

You might remember that Davido confirmed the title of his sophomore album as A Good Time to a bunch of journalists and attendees at 'Catch Up With Davido' in Lagos last week.

A Good Time will be released in October 2019 as the Nigerian star and Chris Brown and Davido are working on a joint album. Both acts will also go on tour together.