Davido apologises to fans, promises to bring Timeless concert to Delta State

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido was at the center of a controversy over his no-show at the Warri Again event organised by Amaju Pinnick.

According to the former president of the Nigerian Football Federation Amaju Pinnick, Davido was paid $98,000 by the organisers who also forked out $18,000 for a private jet to ferry the hitmaker to Delta State.

Speaking at the event, Pinnick said Davido failed to show up despite agreeing to the date and accepting the payment.

Davido replied Pinnick in a series of posts on X (Twitter) and his Instagram story where he accused the Ex NFF boss of being a corrupt football administrator under whose leadership Nigerian footballers were owed salaries and allowances.

Amaju Pinnick in his comments stated that Davido won't be welcomed back in Delta state and in response the award-winning megastar stated that nobody can stop him from performing in any part of Nigeria.

In his apology to his fans on his Instagram story, Davido said that he had already notified the Warri Again organisers about his inability to make the show due to a clash of dates with his concert in New Zealand but the organisers still proceeded to promote the show using his name.

Davido apologised to his Warri fans who were disappointed by his absence and promised to bring his "Timeless Xperience Concert" to Delta State soon.

Following the release of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless', Davido hosted the Timeless concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos. With the promise to his Delta States fans, a second Nigerian stop for the concert might be in the works.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

