Davido combines with Darkoo for exciting new single 'Right Now'

The song, released on October 11, 2024, is a mid-tempo record that combines RnB melodies with Afrobeats elements for a captivating fusion that sees Darkoo and Davido wear their hearts on their sleeves.

'Right Now' sees Darkoo continue her fine form with the song coming off the back of her hit single 'Favourite Girl' remix featuring Rema.

For Davido, this marks another collaboration in a year where he had delivered several guest verses notably among which is BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel's 'Ogechi' remix and more recently, 'Joy' next to the Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Jamaican star Rvssian also brought his unique talent to the track which is set to be another listener's favourite. Rvssian is no stranger to Afrobeats having previously collaborated with Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr on his hit single 'Santa'.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Darkoo has been one of the rising stars in the UK Afrobeats scene. In 2022, she was one of the artists on the remix of Camidoh's smash hit 'Sugarcane'. She also appeared on the remix of Tion Wayne's smash hit 'Body'.