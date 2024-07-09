ADVERTISEMENT
Davido rockets 'Ogechi' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's verse rockets 'Ogechi' remix to the summit of TurnTable Nigeria Top 100.

In another display of his hitmaking prowess, the Grammy nominee hopped on the remix of the trending single 'Ogechi' which has enjoyed popularity on TikTok.

The song has now reached the summit of TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 for the first time following the success of the remix which was released on June 26, 2024, a day after Davido's news-making wedding.

In the chart week of June 28 - July 4, Brown Joel, Boypee, and Hyce's 'Ogechi' remix featuring Davido soared to the top of TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 after it tallied 6.76 million on-demand streams and 49.3 million in radio impressions which made it the most streamed song and head song on radio in that week.

'Ogechi' remix fended off competition from Burna Boy's record-making single 'Higher' which had to settle for the second spot. Olamide's 'Metaverse' off his new EP 'Ikigai' moved up 61 spots to NO. 3 while Rema's 'Benin Boys' featuring Shallipopi and Central Cee's 'Wave' featuring Asake moved down three spots to NO. 4 and NO. 5 respectively.

With 'Ogechi' remix reaching the summit of the TurnTable Nigeria Top 100, Davido restates his status as one of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmakers. It also becomes his second NO. 1 hit of 2024 following his appearance on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix.

Adeayo Adebiyi

