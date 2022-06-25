RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' breaks record in France

Since 'Love Nwantiti' broke the internet and became one of the biggest song in the world in 2021, it has continued to soar. For its latest accomplishment, the single has been certified diamond in France thereby becoming the first Nigerian song to achieve this feat.

Ckay's music has found a welcoming audience in France with his single 'Emiliana' more recently certified platinum by the National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP).

'Love Nwantiti' hitting the diamond mark is a tremendous achievement for CKay and for Afrobeats as it shatters all previous barriers.

CKay has promised that his forthcoming album will break record and with his constantly growing audience in France and other parts of Europe, CKay will be counting in their patronage to achieve his lofty dream.

