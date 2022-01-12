RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' certified Gold in the US

In the US, a Gold plaque is issued when a record moves the equivalent of 500,000 copies via streaming and raw CD sales.

CKay
CKay

On January 10, 2022, Nigerian singer and Warner South Africa artist, Ckay's global smash hit, 'Love Nwantiti' was certified Gold in the US.

This comes after the record was certified Gold in the UK and France. In 2020, the record shot up the charts across the world, topping major charts. It also made CKay Africa's biggest artist on Spotify.

Which version of 'Love Nwantiti' was certified?

The original version, not any of the remixes. That was the version that blew up in the US.

