The Nigerian emo-afrobeats singer, has sold 100,000 units of his new song 'Emiliana' in France.
CKay's 'Emiliana' receives gold certification in France
CKay will undoubtedly have a room full of medals.
CKay, who has already achieved 2x platinum in France with his global smash hit 'Love Nwantiti,' is on his way to achieving double platinum. After spending nearly thirty weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Love Nwantiti,' CKay has now received a gold certification in France for his lovely song 'Emiliana.'
Announcing this on his Twitter page, CKay wrote, "gold! merci 🇫🇷💙✨"
In October 2021, barely six months ago, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' recieved a gold certification in France. Now his new song has just amassed over 100,000 unit sales in the European country.
