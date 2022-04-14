RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CKay's 'Emiliana' receives gold certification in France

Authors:

Onyema Courage

CKay will undoubtedly have a room full of medals.

CKay
CKay

The Nigerian emo-afrobeats singer, has sold 100,000 units of his new song 'Emiliana' in France.

Recommended articles

CKay, who has already achieved 2x platinum in France with his global smash hit 'Love Nwantiti,' is on his way to achieving double platinum. After spending nearly thirty weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Love Nwantiti,' CKay has now received a gold certification in France for his lovely song 'Emiliana.'

CKay gets gold certification for Emiliana
CKay gets gold certification for Emiliana Pulse Nigeria

Announcing this on his Twitter page, CKay wrote, "gold! merci 🇫🇷💙✨"

In October 2021, barely six months ago, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' recieved a gold certification in France. Now his new song has just amassed over 100,000 unit sales in the European country.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple Music announce Black Sherif as ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star for April

Apple Music announce Black Sherif as ‘Rap Life Africa’ cover star for April

Tech is turning up the volume on Nigerian music

Tech is turning up the volume on Nigerian music

Rema confirms 'Rave and Roses' deluxe album, multiple collaboration with Fireboy DML

Rema confirms 'Rave and Roses' deluxe album, multiple collaboration with Fireboy DML

CKay's 'Emiliana' receives gold certification in France

CKay's 'Emiliana' receives gold certification in France

Metro Boomin confirms having more songs with Wizkid

Metro Boomin confirms having more songs with Wizkid

Singer TI Blaze arrested by the police

Singer TI Blaze arrested by the police

'Ask 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy - Shade Ladipo appeals to Annie Idibia

'Ask 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy - Shade Ladipo appeals to Annie Idibia

'The Da Vinci Code': a bestseller that failed to become a blockbuster

'The Da Vinci Code': a bestseller that failed to become a blockbuster

Revisiting Disney classics: ‘Aladdin’ is another animated masterpiece

Revisiting Disney classics: ‘Aladdin’ is another animated masterpiece

Trending

Popular Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu reported dead

Osinachi Nwachukwu. [BBC]

Osinachi: Frank Edwards blames 'unreasonable' person for colleague's death

Osinachi: Frank Edwards blames 'unreasonable' person for colleague's death.

Ghanaian star, Black Sherif slams Wizkid stan for posting a fake screenshot of his Instagram story

Black Sherif

If I don't feature in your next album, don't talk to me again -Tekno teases Davido

If I don't feature in your next album, don't talk to me again -Tekno teases Davido