On February 1, 2021, Nigerian artist and Warner Music artist, CKay announced that his third EP, 'BOYFRND' will be released on February 12, 2020.

The EP will have six tracks, feature Amaarae, Oxlade, Kidi and Bianca Costa and be produced by Auxxie, BMH, Type A and Tyleri. The EP will be CKay's first since the successful Ckay The First EP with Chocolate City. His first EP was titled, Who TF Is Ckay?

ALSO READ: Ckay - Interview

This comes after CKay was announced as a new artist under Warner Music. He has released two singles - 'Felony' and 'Kiss Me Like You Miss Me' - from the EP.