Artist: Ckay

Album Title: CKay The First

Genre: Afrobeats, Hi-Life, Afro-life

Date of Release: August 30, 2019

Producers: CKay

Singles: One (Way featuring DJ Lambo)

Album Art:

Length: 8 Tracks, 23 minutes

Features: 4 – BOJ, Blaqbonez, DJ Lambo, Barry Jhay

Detail/Takeaway: In the late hours of August 29, 2019, Ckay hosted a listening party for the EP at CCX Lounge, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was attended by personalities like Blaqbonez, Folu Storms, AQ, MI, DJ Brooke Belly, Gbasky, and so forth.

