RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

CKay performs new single 'Watawi' in Paris

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Global Afrobeats star CKay performed his latest release 'Watawi' to a sold out crowd in Paris. It was the first time the superstar will be performing his latest release and it was far away from home in Europe where his fame has soared.

CKay (Wonderland)
CKay (Wonderland)

Despite the single just being a few weeks old, the large crowd sang along with CKay and this just goes to prove his international acclaim and desirability.

Recommended articles

'Watawi' which is a vernacular transcription of 'What are we' features Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza who also produced the single.

The Amapiano song is in competition to be the Song of the Summer and a early performance before an impressive Paris crowd will aid its push.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

We have a good relationship but Shatta insults me for no reason - Sarkodie

Apple Music announces Khaid as Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Apple Music announces Khaid as Up Next Artist for Nigeria

Are we paying enough attention to Ruger? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Are we paying enough attention to Ruger? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

CKay performs new single 'Watawi' in Paris

CKay performs new single 'Watawi' in Paris

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

'Our marriage ended over deceit' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi continues to spill

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Legendary actor Dick Van Dyke says he's 'happy to be here!'

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

Here's a first-look teaser at 'OSAwumikani' short film

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

I don't think I can ever play a gay role - actor Nosa Rex

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade celebrate daughter on 6th birthday

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Asake, CKay, Davido, Wizkid, Mayorkun, Ruger and others

New Music Friday (Cover: Asake)