Despite the single just being a few weeks old, the large crowd sang along with CKay and this just goes to prove his international acclaim and desirability.
CKay performs new single 'Watawi' in Paris
Global Afrobeats star CKay performed his latest release 'Watawi' to a sold out crowd in Paris. It was the first time the superstar will be performing his latest release and it was far away from home in Europe where his fame has soared.
'Watawi' which is a vernacular transcription of 'What are we' features Davido, Focalistic, and Abidoza who also produced the single.
The Amapiano song is in competition to be the Song of the Summer and a early performance before an impressive Paris crowd will aid its push.
