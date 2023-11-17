'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

This melodic celebration of love promises to resonate deeply with listeners, offering a profound connection through its soulful composition.

Sent Silver's journey into music began with a transformative love for the art, pulling him from introversion into a passionate communicator through melody.

His musical evolution, starting in secondary school, has been marked by continuous growth, with each fan gained considered a notable achievement.

As the release date approaches, "Choose You" stands as a testament to Sent Silver's ability to craft narratives that resonate with universal experiences.

Inspired by the profound emotion of love, Sent Silver weaves a tapestry of emotions, drawing from personal stories and stepping into the shoes of others.

"Choose You" is a departure from heartbreak, focusing on the positivity and depth of love. The decision to embark on a solo journey for this project allowed for an intimate and personal creative process, enhancing the depth of the song and providing listeners with a direct connection to the artist's emotions.

"This song is an exact opposite of my previous song 'Odoyewu,' which talks about heartbreak. 'Choose You,' on the other hand, talks about Love," explains Sent Silver.

As the release date approaches, "Choose You" by Sent Silver is poised to capture hearts and become a timeless anthem of love.

