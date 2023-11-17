ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByD100concept

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love
'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

Recommended articles

This melodic celebration of love promises to resonate deeply with listeners, offering a profound connection through its soulful composition.

Sent Silver's journey into music began with a transformative love for the art, pulling him from introversion into a passionate communicator through melody.

His musical evolution, starting in secondary school, has been marked by continuous growth, with each fan gained considered a notable achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the release date approaches, "Choose You" stands as a testament to Sent Silver's ability to craft narratives that resonate with universal experiences.

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love
'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love Pulse Nigeria

Inspired by the profound emotion of love, Sent Silver weaves a tapestry of emotions, drawing from personal stories and stepping into the shoes of others.

"Choose You" is a departure from heartbreak, focusing on the positivity and depth of love. The decision to embark on a solo journey for this project allowed for an intimate and personal creative process, enhancing the depth of the song and providing listeners with a direct connection to the artist's emotions.

"This song is an exact opposite of my previous song 'Odoyewu,' which talks about heartbreak. 'Choose You,' on the other hand, talks about Love," explains Sent Silver.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love
'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love Pulse Nigeria

Connect with Sent Silver on Spotify, Apple Music, and social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, TikTok to stay tuned for updates.

As the release date approaches, "Choose You" by Sent Silver is poised to capture hearts and become a timeless anthem of love.

Join Sent Silver in celebrating the beauty of love through this soulful melody. Stream the song, learn the lyrics, and share the joy with your loved ones. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary musical experience.

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByD100concept

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

'Choose You' by Sent Silver: A melodic celebration of love

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Accelerate TV celebrates success at AFRIFF 2023, premieres top 5 Accelerate filmmaker projects

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My vision is to create a festival for African culture - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

My first experience of a Nigerian artist taking over the world is D'banj - Davido

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

I'm sorry for any damage I may have caused - Oladips' friend on viral post

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

Davido says making 'Timeless' album was like a healing process

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

'Waterside' stage play to enjoy December theatrical run in Lagos

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Young Jonn releases new 2-pack singles ahead of his debut album

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Shallipopi drops debut album 'Presido La Pluto'

Afrobeats royalty Omawumi dazzles on new project 'More'

Omawumi offers brilliant pieces of herself in 'More'

A Pulse review of Presido La Pluto' by Afrobeats star Shallipopi

Shallipopi documents his mainstream rise with 'Presido La Pluto'

Rema is the youngest African artist to sell out O2 Arena

Rema sells out O2 Arena ahead of landmark concert