Chocolate City Music appoints Abuchi Peter Ugwu as new CEO

"As one of the key pioneers of what is now known as the Afrobeat music, Chocolate City Music and its partners are poised to re-create a shift in how music business is carried on for the mutual benefit and profit of both the artists and the labels– We believe Mr Ugwu is the right person to take the company to the next logical iteration," says Audu Maikori (Co- founder)

"For the past 15 years, Chocolate City has set the standard on what is achievable both artistically and business wise in the country. We have full confidence Mr Ugwu will keep the tradition going," says Paul Okeugo (Co-founder)

Abuchi Peter Ugwu steps into this role after more than a decade of working in various capacities in the music industry.

From 2008, he worked as a producer and sound engineer on a number of Chocolate City projects ('Oleku,' 'Nobody Test Me,' and 'Africa Rapper Number One' and so forth) and then ventured into artist management in 2012.

He became Head of Business Development for the company in 2015. In 2019, he was appointed Vice President for Bean Creative Agency, a Talent and Digital marketing agency based out of Lagos, Nigeria. He was also COO of the company from 2019 till 2021.

"Mr Abuchi knows the music industry inside and out and I'm excited to see the amazing things he's going to do," - Jude 'MI' Abaga (Director)

"Chocolate City Music is dear to me; it has helped shape who I am today. I'm excited to do the same in this position for others through initiatives that promote progress, collaboration and drive value for artists," says Abuchi Peter Ugwu himself.

Mr. Ugwu comes into this role following his predecessor Jude Abaga AKA M.I who in his time as CEO expanded its scope and signed a slew of amazing artists including Ckay, Blaqbonez, Classiq, Yung L and so forth.

Mr. Ugwu's foundation in business and talent management, and his creative insights are exactly what the company needs to thrive in the current fast-paced, digital global world of entertainment and lead Chocolate City Music into a new and rewarding era.

About Chocolate City Music