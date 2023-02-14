Valentine’s Day: Chocolate City announces special playlist for "Love & Chocolate" campaign

For this year’s valentine season, entertainment giant Chocolate City music has teamed up with technology company Chowdeck to provide mouth watering meals to people as well as exciting goodies attached.
The season of love is one of the most special seasons for people, it’s the season whereby people reach out to their loved ones and express their innermost heartfelt feelings. Be it married couples or single people, everyone deserves to be shown love.
This collaboration allows people to order meals from the platform and receive extra cookies with their order courtesy of Chocolate City. This partnership is also a result of Chocolate City’s “Love & Chocolate” Campaign, a well crafted portmanteau of love and intimacy themed songs from the label’s back catalog that people can listen to while enjoying each other lovely company.
This partnership is the perfect inking to complement the beautiful Valentine’s day this season of love.
STREAM PLAYLIST HERE
